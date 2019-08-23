Back in Time

Photo submitted by the Historical Society of Hopkins County
This school band was dressed to impress in this 1944 photo submitted by the Historical Society of Hopkins County. Though no information came with the photo other than the date, it appears the picture may have been taken at the former Madisonville High School. If you recognize any of these students or have information regarding the band pictured, email Jon Garrett at jgarrett@the-messenger.com.
