The Hopkins County Health Department reported 52 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of active cases to 465 in the county.
There are 902 individuals listed as recovered and the fatality total remained at 44 of Thursday in Hopkins County, which is still classified as a red zone county.
“It is widespread over the whole county,” said Denise Beach, director of the Hopkins County Health Department.
The weekly number of new COVID-19 cases reached 137 locally, she said. By the end of the week, the county will probably beat last week’s number of 169 new cases.
“We are getting 30-40 (new cases) every day,” said Beach. “What our weekly totals were in the summer, they are now our daily totals.”
At this critical point in Hopkins County and the state, hospital capacity continues to be a concern as numbers climb, Beach said.
Dr. Wayne Lipson, chief medical officer at Baptist Health Madisonville, said an increase in cases in the community leads to more patients in the hospital.
“We are experiencing numbers similar to what we saw during the initial surge in the spring in the high teens to mid 20s,” he said. “Overwhelming the abilities of the healthcare system is a worry nationwide.”
The hospital has the bed capacity at this time and they have the ability to expand their capacity if it becomes necessary, said Lipson.
“If people continue to ignore the mask mandate, attend and host gatherings and things of that nature, the situation could change quite quickly,” said Lipson.
In the region the most vulnerable population — those in the nursing homes and long-term care facilities — are witnessing a sharp spike in cases, Lipson said. In the hospital, they are seeing people with co-morbid conditions like heart disease, congestive heart failure and diabetes, along with a younger patient population.
The health department is seeing a big increase in infant, toddler and young children being infected, said Beach. She wants parents to be very careful about who is around their infants and toddlers because an infant’s immunity may not be fully developed.
Lipson said the ways to prevent and slow the spread of the virus has not changed.
“People seem to be experiencing virus fatigue, but we can’t afford to let down our guard now as we move into the colder months and the flu season — which is historically the busiest time for health care,” said Lipson.
Community members need to wear masks, stay six feet apart, use hand sanitizer, wash hands and limit their circles, making them as small as possible, he said.
“If we want kids in school, small businesses to survive and the ability to get back to events, and our normal way of life, it is imperative that we do this,” said Lipson.
Beach said there are many people in Hopkins County that are not following regulations and guidelines. She is advising people, if they go into a business and employees are not wearing a mask to protect you, to take your business elsewhere.
“Pick the places you do business that are taking care of your health,” she said.
With so many cases in Hopkins County, Beach said there is no way the health department can continue to monitor everyone as far as the mask mandate. She said they are looking into ways to mitigate efforts to do contact tracing in a different way so the health department may be sending text messages instead of calling.
“We are being inundated with cases right now, and each case has so many contacts,” said Beach. “We are not going to be making calls that are not specific to our health department purposes or to COVID quarantine and investigations.”
The health department will not be able to answer general information calls, she said. The public needs to look on the health department’s Facebook page, their website at https://www.hopkinsco healthdept.com/ or go to kycovid19.ky.gov for general information, she said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.