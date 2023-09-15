Gaither.jpg

Two Madisonville women were charged earlier this week after allegations of abuse and neglect reached the Madisonville Police Department.

According to the MPD, the Criminal Investigation Division learned that a three-year-old child had suffered multiple broken bones while in the care of Melissa Gaither, 45 of Madisonville. Police say that Gaither failed to seek treatment for the child for nearly 10 to 12 hours, despite being aware of the injuries.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.