Two Madisonville women were charged earlier this week after allegations of abuse and neglect reached the Madisonville Police Department.
According to the MPD, the Criminal Investigation Division learned that a three-year-old child had suffered multiple broken bones while in the care of Melissa Gaither, 45 of Madisonville. Police say that Gaither failed to seek treatment for the child for nearly 10 to 12 hours, despite being aware of the injuries.
During that period, officers say that Gaither temporarily left the child in the care of Talashiea Martin, 21 of Madisonville. It was further alleged that Martin was aware of the child’s condition, but failed to report the incident or get the child medical attention.
Gaither was charged with criminal abuse of a child under the age of 12. Martin was charged with failure to report child abuse.
MPD did not release any details about how the child was injured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.