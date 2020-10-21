Following the approval of an interlocal agreement by the Madisonville City Council, the Hopkins County Fiscal Court is now on board for the terms regarding the joint sports complex project.
At their Tuesday morning meeting, the fiscal court voted to move forward with the project with District Five Magistrate Billy Parrish voting against the agreement.
Parrish said he did not oppose working with Madisonville on the project, adding that he was voting against how the money was going to be spent. He said many people in his district had told him that the funding should be used for more broadband access.
Parrish said an estimated 75% of constituents in his district don’t have access to adequate Internet.
However, Parrish said the agreement with Madisonville for the sports complex was the “best deal we could have gotten.”
“It spells out the city will be responsible for maintaining and operating after we approve the design and cost,” said Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr.
According to the agreement, the city will be responsible for all engineering, surveying and construction costs associated with providing electrical, water, sewer and related infrastructure to the site.
The agreement also states the city and the county will each be responsible for paying one-half of all site development costs prior to the opening of the complex including engineering fees, architect’s fees, consultant’s fees, earthwork and soil compaction. It is also anticipated that the city and county will use their own personnel and equipment.
The city will contribute one-third and the county shall contribute two-third of the costs of constructing the sports complex and the outdoor facilities in addition to the funds used for site development.
The agreement also states that all cash donations relating to the sports complex will be split two-third to the county for payment on the debt the county accumulates and one-third to the city for the costs that the city accumulates.
Once the complex has been finished, the agreement states that Madisonville and Hopkins County leaders will decide if forming an advisory board is necessary to oversee the complex operations, and that both will appoint the same number of members to the board.
As far as net income generated by the complex, all will go toward paying off the county’s debt accumulated from the project. After that debt is paid off, any net income remaining after the payment of the costs of operation will go to the City of Madisonville.
With both parties approving the agreement, a request for bid will now be sent out with the help of the Madisonville city engineer, according to Whitfield.
In other news, the Fiscal Court:
• heard from Hopkins County Sheriff Matt Sanderson who shared that because of his department’s clean audits in the past year, they were accepted into a program with the state auditor’s office. Sanderson said the audit cost less to do, and he credited a series of good audits including 2019.
• appointed David Adam to the North Hopkins Water District as secretary.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.