MadisonvillePolice Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Wednesday:
• Kailyn Bressi, 24, of Nortonville was charged Tuesday with second degree criminal mischief and nonpayment of court costs and fines in McLean County.
• Carlton Cottner, 53, of Madisonville was charged Tuesday with theft by unlawful taking.
• Tonya Leonard, 41, of Madisonville was charged Tuesday with failure to appear in Hopkins County.
• Nichole McCarter, 43, of Munfordville was charged Wednesday with first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, buying/possessing drug paraphernalia, operating with an expired license and careless driving in Barren County.
• Jason Scrivner, 41, of Madisonville was charged Tuesday with failure to appear in Madison County.
• Mario Turner, 39, of Madisonville was charged Tuesday with nonpayment of court costs and fines in Hopkins County.
Hopkins County Sheriff's Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office released the following reports Wednesday:
• Caleb Jones, 29, of Madisonville was charged Tuesday with two counts of non-payment of court costs and fines in Hopkins County.
• Stanley P'Pool, 40, of Madisonville was charged Tuesday with theft by unlawful taking/shoplifting.
