The iconic Christmas tree has arrived and is set up downtown in front of the courthouse in preparation for Friday night’s annual lighting ceremony. The crew was hard at work installing the 25-footer yesterday morning, making sure the lights work and the tree is in tip-top shape.
“This is a great little town. People always look forward to the tree lighting every year,” Ken Todd, Hopkins County Public Works Director.
“We are excited to be lighting the downtown Christmas tree as part of The Mistletoe Art Stroll this year. This is the third year this tree will appear as the centerpiece of downtown Christmas décor,” Tricia Noel, Hopkins County Tourist & Convention Commission. “Judge Whitfield and Mayor Cotton will be on hand for the tree lighting.”
Local businesses and restaurants will have holiday specials and sales going on throughout the night. There will be classical music from a local brass ensemble, as well as Christmas carolers singing some of your favorite holiday tunes.
The Christmas tree lighting will take place at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
