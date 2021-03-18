Keeping shoppers local is the goal of the Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce Spring Fling event on Friday and Saturday.
Chamber President Libby Spencer said it is important for residents of the county to spend locally, whether at a locally-owned business or a national chain here in the county.
“Anytime we can shine a light on what we have locally, it is a positive thing,” she said. “Plus, this is a great opportunity for us to share what we have with the surrounding counties. There are lots of people coming into Madisonville and Hopkins County to shop and this is a great opportunity to showcase these businesses.”
There are 30 chamber members participating in the event — ranging from new businesses like Rickards Rustic Woodworking to lawn care companies like Clark’s True Value, she said.
“They are new to this event, and I think what a great opportunity it is to buy things for your yard,” said Spencer.
Spencer said most of the businesses participating are retail with a few restaurants.
A brochure of all the participating businesses can be found at any of those businesses, at the chamber office or on the chamber’s website, https://www.hopkinschamber.com/.
Kentucky Movers and Makers, a courtesy Chamber member, will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday selling different items made by maker members. Spencer also said mobile coffee vendor She Brews It will be set up on the corner of Main and Arch streets from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
“Anybody shopping downtown can stop and see her,” she said.
During the event, customers can enter to win one of five Chamber Checks ranging from $50 to $500, she said. Customers can fill out the back of their brochure and put it in the box or fill out slips of paper next to the box to enter.
“They can enter at every store they shop in,” said Spencer.
The five Chamber Check winners will be drawn at noon on Tuesday.
