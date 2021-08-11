Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Tuesday:
Lance White, 33, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with failure to produce insurance card, no registration plates, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and license to be in possession.
Brian Bourland, 39, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence.
Stephan Crawford, 33, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with two counts of failure to appear.
Cameran Bowman, 26, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with failure to appear.
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports on Tuesday:
Troy Bourland, 39, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with leaving the scene of an accident.
Randy Payne, 69, of Providence, was charged Friday with failure to appear.
Michael Todd, 34, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with failure to appear.
Maleah Trice, 29, of Hanson, was charged Friday with failure to appear.
James Gambill, 70, of Nortonville, was charged Saturday with failure to appear.
Cecil Luttrell, 62, of Morganfield, was charged Saturday with driving on a DUI suspended license and failure to use a child restraint device in a vehicle.
Timothy Marsh, 49, of Madisonville, was charged Sunday with failure to appear.
Jonathan Strader, 39, of Nebo, was charged Monday with two counts of failure to appear.
