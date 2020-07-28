The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Monday:
• Jacqulyn G. Harrington, 48, Providence, was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree criminal trespassing and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
• Perry G. Skinner, 54, Madisonville, was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree criminal trespassing.
• Travis M. Boucher, 29, Madisonville, was arrested Saturday and charged with failure to appear on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Donald W. Mora, 53, Madisonville, was arrested Saturday and charged with public intoxication of a controlled substance.
• David L. Buchanan, 41, Madisonville, was arrested Friday and charged with second-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking ($500 or more, but under $10,000) and receiving stolen property under $10,000 on Hopkins County warrants.
• Brandy L. Tichenor, 36, Madisonville, was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree criminal trespassing.
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department released the following reports Monday:
• William G. Carter Jr., 47, Manitou, was arrested Thursday and charged with violation of a Kentucky emergency protective order.
• Jane E. Sirois, 62, Dawson Springs, was arrested Friday and charged with theft by unlawful taking under $500 and third-degree criminal trespassing.
• Devin M. Puckett Jr., 27, Cadiz, was arrested Sunday and charged with fraudulent use of a credit card under $500 within a six-month period and fraudulent use of a credit card more than $500 but less than $10,000 on a McCracken County warrant and false making or embossing of credit card, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia on a Christian County warrant.
• Sarah A. Wring, 24, Princeton, was arrested Sunday and charged with two counts of failure to appear on a McCracken County warrant and one count of failure to appear on a Christian County warrant.
