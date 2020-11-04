The Madisonville City Council will take on a slightly different look at the first of the year as one incumbent was defeated Tuesday in his bid for re-election.
Ward 4 Councilman Larry Noffsinger (D) was defeated by Amy Watson Cruz (R). Cruz had 4,406 votes, while Noffsinger had 3,755 votes — a spread of 651 votes.
“I’m shocked,” said Cruz. “I had such great support from my family, friends, and I have to give a big shoutout to all my coworkers. I always knew that nurses are able to get word out, but if it wasn’t for the nursing staff or the radiology techs, everybody that I work with, and my girls here in town, they have a lot of friends, and I believe a lot of young people got out and voted and it really helped me. I’m so proud and I promise I will represent this city well.”
Cruz said having diverse representation was a priority for her being on the city council.
“I’m going to have to learn,” she said. “Hopefully this is a stepping stone to move in that direction to have more diversity. There’s people in this community that need us. I see it every day working at the hospital. I think that is something we really need to focus on.”
Noffsinger wished Cruz the best.
“Well, I’m thankful for the support. It just didn’t come out the way I wanted it to,” said Noffsinger. “Amy ran a good, clean race and I respect her for that. I’ll still stay in touch with the council and the mayor. I’ve made a lot of friends there. I can’t say enough about the administration. I think we’ve gotten a lot done since I was there.”
Noffsinger was elected to the city council in 2019 after Barry McGaw chose to not seek re-election.
Out of the six ward spots on the Madisonville City Council, four had challengers.
Incumbent Tony Space (R) defeated challenger Jimmy Young Jr. (I) for the Ward 2 with 5,285 votes to 2,202.
“I’m humbled by the win. I appreciate the votes,” said Space. “Jimmy Young was a good opponent. He ran a very clean race. I’ll do the best I can.”
Young said he plans to stay involved moving forward.
“I want to thank everybody that voted for me,” said Young. “I’ll take a few days now and decide what I’m going to do. I’m going to continue to follow the city council. It is just hard to say right now. It has been a long, hard road this year with everything going on with COVID-19. I’m going to take a few days and talk it over with my family and see what we’re going to do from there.”
In Ward 3, incumbent Adam Townsend (I) defeated challenger Amy Sherman (D) 3,529 to 3,033 votes in the closest race of the night.
“I would like to say thank you to those who have supported me, those who have believed in me,” said Sherman. “I want to say congratulations to Adam for a very well ran race. I’m pleased with the race I ran and the work that I did. You win some, you lose some, but you live to fight another day. This is not the end for me.”
Sherman added that she will continue to be involved in Madisonville.
“My love for Madisonville did not just start with running for city council,” she said. “I have always loved this place. I’ve had plenty of opportunities to leave Madisonville, but I chose to stay. My plans are right now to take a breath because campaigning during a pandemic is challenging. I’m going to see where God leads me next.”
Townsend said he is humbled by the support.
“I’m very thankful for the support of so many people,” said Townsend. “With everything that has been going on during 2020, I haven’t been able to have a normal campaign. There was a lot of unease about tonight.”
Townsend said Sherman was a class act and well-deserving candidate.
“I don’t know if I’ve ever been as nervous leading up to an election as I was this one,” he said. “If she had not ran against me, I probably would have voted for her. She is an excellent person who has a love for this community, and I hope she comes back at this again or finds another way she can serve. When you listen to her speak, you can’t help but feel the love she has for our town, and those are the people I love to see step up and run.”
Townsend said transparency in government remains a priority as he continues to serve on city council.
Ward 6 had appointed city councilman Chad Menser facing challenger Glenda Wade. Menser collected 5,485 votes to Wade’s 2,126 votes.
The Ward 6 spot came open after Bobby Johnson died on Feb. 21 of this year. Following his death, a 30-day clock was started for the city council to select a successor.
Wade was one of seven people who applied for the Ward 6 vacancy after the death of Johnson. Ultimately, the council selected Menser.
“I’m just really appreciative of all the supporters, the city council members that have faith in me and even Glenda for running a very clean race as well,” said Menser. “Some of the things I ran on was transparency, which I think everybody was willing to say that they wanted more transparency. I think it is important that we are open to the community.”
Wade said her journey will continue.
“I certainly want to thank all the supporters,” said Wade. “I appreciate the journey. I will continue to advocate, be a voice for people and I will continue. It doesn’t stop.”
Incumbents Misty Lee Cavanaugh (D) in Ward 1 and Franklin Stevenson (R) in Ward 5 ran unopposed.
In Hopkins County, a total of 21,544 voters or 60% of the total registered voters turned out to vote either in-person or by mail-in ballot.
According to Hopkins County Clerk Keenan Cloern, the turnout was higher than 2016, which was at 56.93% when 20,345 ballots were cast.
“I am overwhelmed by the community’s support for our efforts to ensure that Hopkins Countians could safely vote,” said Cloern. “This election ran smoothly due to the hard work of our deputy clerks, board of elections and election officials.”
