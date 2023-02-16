Chase Copeland.gif

Madisonville Police arrested a Providence man Wednesday afternoon on multiple drug trafficking charges.

According to a release issued by MPD, after receiving a tip that Chase D. Copeland, 35 of Providence, was trafficking narcotics in Madisonville, the Madisonville-Hopkins County VICE/Narcotics Unit opened an investigation. During the process police say they conducted multiple controlled purchases of large quantities of meth from the suspect.

