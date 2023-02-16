Madisonville Police arrested a Providence man Wednesday afternoon on multiple drug trafficking charges.
According to a release issued by MPD, after receiving a tip that Chase D. Copeland, 35 of Providence, was trafficking narcotics in Madisonville, the Madisonville-Hopkins County VICE/Narcotics Unit opened an investigation. During the process police say they conducted multiple controlled purchases of large quantities of meth from the suspect.
On Wednesday, at approximately 1:20 p.m., officers observed Copeland leaving the Baymont Inn and conducted a traffic stop. Officers say they located “large amount” of illicit drugs in his vehicle, then obtained a warrant to search his hotel room.
Upon execution of the warrant, police report locating large quantities of meth and synthetic marijuana, as well as drug paraphernalia including scales, pipes and baggies, as well as a loaded handgun.
Copeland was charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, trafficking in meth, trafficking in synthetic drugs, trafficking in an unspecified controlled substance and using restricted ammo.
