Weather stalls T-hangar project

Thanks to the recent dose of winter weather, the Madisonville Regional Airport's T-hangar project is delayed yet again. Thankfully, this setback should last only a few days, according to a representative with the engineering firm overseeing the work.
Because of the wet conditions, Benson Hadley of Barge Design Solutions -- the engineering firm behind the project -- compared the work to building a cake, and to build it properly, each layer has to be made correctly.
"The dirt work is done. Next is the gravel, but there are two different layers of rock -- the first layer is mostly finished. (Scotty's of Bowling Green, a subcontractor for the project) lacks about 20%, and it's about two days of work for each layer," said Hadley.
Officials said the project is six good working days from being complete.
"We just need the weather to allow us to complete," said Randy Hudgins, an engineer with Barge. "Hopefully, by
See T-Hangar/Page A2
this time next week, we'll get all the stone down, and maybe we can get the asphalt down as well."
Depending on how severe the rain, ice and snow are to the groundwork being done, Hudgins said he believes that work can begin as early as Thursday but will know exactly when after a call on Wednesday.
"We've got to take advantage of the weekend," Hudgins said. "This looks like a workable weekend; we're doing everything to encourage (Scotty's) to complete it by the end of the month. The days are limited from here to the end of the month."
The project is running out of its allotted contractual time. After Monday's regular board meeting, Hadley said when Barge works on a project, they come up with a time frame for their contractor and subcontractors to complete the work. If the contractor doesn't meet the deadline, then they may face liquidated damages for each day past the period.
Hadley said because the weather is out of their control, days that are missed because of nonworkable conditions are added back to the allotted days.
"I think we have plenty of time, and it won't come to that," he said. "Hopefully, we'll get it done."
As of right now, Hudgins said that he was unsure of the number of days still available before damages.
"I don't know exactly how many days are left right now, I would say around 13 days," he said. "Obviously, if we don't get it done this month, then (Do-All, the primary contractor for the project) will be in liquidated damages if we don't get done in the next couple of weeks. Hopefully, that window from as early as Thursday to next Wednesday provides that window of progress."
Board Chairman Jimmy Riddle was optimistic about the forecast.
"Sometimes, the long rains aren't too good, but that's promising that we might get this thing done," he said. "We want to keep this out of liquidated damages, in my opinion, even though Do-All got us into this problem, they've also been nice getting us out of it."
Earlier in the project, Riddle didn't know if Do-All had hired enough employees for the job or if the leading factor in the time elapsed for the project was hitting soft soil.
Once the area for the new T-hangar is asphalted, the project is winterized and on hold until the spring. At which time, Riddle said construction of the hangar hopes to begin.
"Probably next spring or next summer, we'll construct the hangar," he said.
