Are your children home from school today and you are looking for something fun to do together? MadCity Crafts DIY Studio and Cafe, located at 101 Nebo Road in Madisonville, will be hosting their Toddler Tuesday event starting at 10 a.m.
“We will be reading Gobble Gobble Crash Crash and we will be painting a personalized turkey place setting,” Owner, Katie Doran said. “Place settings can also be ordered as take home kits for Thanksgiving Day fun!”
Toddler Tuesdays are held the first Tuesday of every month and the aim is to provide a fun afternoon for your little ones. During this time, a book is read to the children, a craft that is related to the story is crafted, and open playtime with different toys and the use of the space is offered for all in attendance. Parents are welcome to grab a coffee or specialty snack from the cafe bar while the children are playing and crafting. The cost is $10 and online registration is required.
In addition to the crafting and toddler events, MadCity now offers breakfast, lunch and dinner options.
“We have smoked chicken salad croissants, pastries, bagels, jalapeno poppers, pulled pork nacho nights, different drink options like coffee and boba teas, and so much more.”
The craft studio is open for walk-ins in addition to scheduled events and parties. If you are interested in learning more visit madcitycrafts.com or visit them on Facebook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.