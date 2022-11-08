TURKEY .jpg

This morning’s craft is a personalized turkey place card that can be used at your dinner table for Thanksgiving this year.

 Photo submitted

Are your children home from school today and you are looking for something fun to do together? MadCity Crafts DIY Studio and Cafe, located at 101 Nebo Road in Madisonville, will be hosting their Toddler Tuesday event starting at 10 a.m.

“We will be reading Gobble Gobble Crash Crash and we will be painting a personalized turkey place setting,” Owner, Katie Doran said. “Place settings can also be ordered as take home kits for Thanksgiving Day fun!”

