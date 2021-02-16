Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports on Monday:
Celina Vasquez, 44, of Kingsville, Texas, was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
Cheryl Brewer, 35, of Earlington was served a Hopkins County Bench Warrant on Monday for failure to appear.
