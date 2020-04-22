Unemployment due to the coronavirus have put a lot of stress on food banks. But on Tuesday, the Hopkins County Fiscal Court voted to give four of them some help.
The magistrates voted unanimously to provide $1,000 each to the DAPS food bank in Dawson Springs, Hope2All in Nortonville and Landon’s Hope in White Plains, as well as Covenant Community Church in Madisonville.
“They alone serve
about 3,000 people,” magistrate Charlie Beshears said during the court’s second video teleconference meeting. “We’ve given some money to the Salvation Army to start there.”
Beshears did his own survey of county food banks in recent weeks. He explained the money will help supplement food donations.
“Breaking Bread and Christian Food Bank said that they were in pretty good shape,” Beshears said. ‘The others are relatively smaller. Their utility bills are pretty high.”
“The Salvation Army’s doing a great job,” magistrate Hannah Myers said. “We asked them to go out to the county. But I feel like some people in the county areas are more comfortable going into their local food banks.”
Landon’s Hope temporarily closed in late March because older people were visiting to pick up food. The staff indicated two weeks ago that cash donations were exactly what they need.
People in need of food assistance can call a special Hopkins County number: 270-825-5013.
In other business Tuesday at Hopkins County Fiscal Court:
• magistrates approved applying for two grants by a deadline at the end of April. Beshears said one grant could pay for sports fields, while the other can expand broadband service. If the grants are approved, Hopkins County may not get the money for one or two years.
• magistrates voted to close a section of Lutontown Road, near the Webster County line. Two homes are along the short road near U.S. 41A, but Goose Pond, LLC owns much of the land on either side.
• Sheriff Matt Sanderson said property tax collections are 98% complete. The deadline for payment is Friday, May 15.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.