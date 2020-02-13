Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Wednesday:
• Daniel L. Sargent, 33, of Madisonville was charged Tuesday with failure to appear in Hopkins County.
• Mary R. Stewart, 38, of Madisonville was charged Tuesday with failure to appear in Hardin County.
• Gretchen J. Wise, 58, of Madisonville was charged Tuesday with possession of synthetic drugs, careless driving and operating a vehicle under the influence.
Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports Wednesday:
• Brittney D. Riley, 24, of Nebo was charged Tuesday with first degree possession of a controlled substance, buying/possessing drug paraphernalia and a probation violation.
• Graden D, Williams, 28, of Hopkinsville was charged Tuesday with first degree possession of a controlled substance.
