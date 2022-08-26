People Plus, a staffing agency in Madisonville, is offering a discount program to businesses following the Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce membership drive.
Samantha Beeny, the operations manager for People Plus, said the discounts came up while she was participating in the chamber’s recent membership recruitment efforts.
“Part of the perks they were offering were member-to-member discounts, and I asked about a list of those,” she said. “I thought what can we do to help the chamber and also help boost our sales and get more partnerships with the businesses in the community.”
The discounts include 10% off prescreening services, including drug screening (5 or 10 panel urine testing), background checks, motor vehicle checks, credit checks, reference checks, and skill assessments.
“It is kind of like IBM where we can assign an assessment like Microsoft Word, Excel, typing skills, and a variety of different skills done with a computer,” said Beeny.
People Plus is also offering a 3% discount for businesses that utilize the direct hire/recruitment service.
Beeny said they do not have an end date for the discounts, as long as businesses continue to use the discounts, they will keep them around as long as they can.
“If people want to use our discount, we can get more awareness about businesses looking for jobs because our agency has a reach that other businesses may not have,” she said.
She hopes these discounts will bring more awareness to local companies looking for employees.
For more information, contact Samantha Beeny at 270-825-8939 or sbeeny@peopleplusinc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.