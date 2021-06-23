Following a chaotic 15 months, the Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce decided its time to tip its collective glass to local businesses Tuesday at its “Toast to Retail” celebration.
Independence Bank President Kent Mills, whose group sponsored the event, said the retail community remains the backbone of the local economy.
“That is why we chose to support tonight’s event and make it a point to support them all year long,” he said.
The event started by recognizing the five oldest businesses in the county — Calhoun Feed Service, Clements Jewelers, Legate’s Furniture World, Metcalfe Florist & Pleasant View Greenhouse and Merle Norman Cosmetics. Those businesses have been in the county for a collective 360 years.
Clark Legate, president of Legate’s Furniture World, said he felt the award was a great honor. Legate’s has been in business for 61 years.
“We feel blessed to have been in business this long and really appreciate the Chamber honoring us,” he said.
The oldest family business, Metcalfe Florist & Pleasant View Greenhouse, has been in the county for 117 years.
Penelope Metcalfe, co-owner of Metcalfe Florist, said it was a privilege and honor to be recognized as part of the community.
Every business said its goal was to give back to the community as a small business and to help the community grow.
Steve Clements, co-owner of Clements Jewelers, which has been in business for 86 years, said small businesses are the ones that keep the community going.
Former owner of Merle Norman Cosmetics, Sharon Smith, said small businesses combine to employ more workers than any one large company in the town. If you walk into a small business, they will know who you are.
“Small businesses are personal,” she said. “I know you by name when you walk in my store. I know what you want to buy when you walk into my store.”
Mike Calhoun, co-owner of Calhoun Feed Service, said small businesses support the town, and the money is put back into the community.
The speakers for the event were Sarah Beth Thornton, vice president of business development, and Mill Graves, director of business development, both from Retail Strategies.
Thornton said they focused their message on trends pre-COVID and post-COVID and what is happening across America when it comes to national retail, local retail and small businesses.
“What are tips and tricks that small businesses can incorporate to continue soaring past the pandemic,” she said.
One of the tips is that small businesses need to have multiple ways to interact with customers, a brick and mortar presence, an online presence and a social media presence, she said.
Graves said we are in a culture of convenience, especially after the pandemic, so having businesses adapt to that convenience element will help them in the long run so they can still be part of the county 50 years from now.
He said another tip shared is taking into account what baby boomers and millennials are looking for.
“What people are looking for is a community gathering spot, and that is going to be in a small business,” said Graves.
Thornton said small businesses are the threshold of the community, the identity of the community, and they want to help small businesses stay in the community for a very long time.
