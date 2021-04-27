A Madisonville woman was arrested Thursday evening following a baseball game at Hopkins County Central High School against Madisonville North Hopkins.
Tracie Munger, 41, was charged with second-degree disorderly conduct, according to Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Major Charlie Young.
“There was a verbal altercation after the game in the parking lot by several of the parents,” said Young. “The principal and a couple of SRO deputies went out there to disperse people, and, according to the citation, she was instructed to leave. She had left and came back and was being loud and disruptive and ignored SRO Deputy LyDon Logan, who advised her to leave. She wouldn’t leave, so she ended up being arrested with second-degree disorderly conduct.”
Young did not state how many people were involved in the incident but did say that it was just verbal.
Young added that Logan was the arresting officer at the incident.
Marty Cline, assistant superintendent for Hopkins County Schools, did not wish to comment on the incident itself.
“Due to an ongoing investigation, I can’t comment specifically on Thursday’s incident as I do not want to compromise things,” said Cline. “I can tell you that in highly-competitive athletic situations, things will sometimes spill over between fans and that’s why we always maintain an SRO and administrative presence at these events.”
Munger was released from the Hopkins County Jail later Thursday night on an O.R. Bond. She is set to appear in court at 9 a.m. on Monday, May 17, according to the Hopkins County Jail website.
