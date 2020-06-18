In wake of COVID-19, Dawson Springs is returning to a sense of normalcy. After an extended period of isolation, citizens are eager to enjoy the outdoors and partake in some classic summer activities.
The city has endeavored to maintain the usual summer fun, though some activities will look differently this year, according to officials.
The Dawson Springs Barbecue Festival will return for its 72nd iteration on July 24, but several in-person elements of the festival, such as the dining-in option and games for the youth, are suspended.
While most businesses have reopened, some public use areas will remain closed for the summer, according to Mayor Chris Smiley.
Barbecue FestivalMeat will be available to purchase as take-away only at the Dawson Springs Community Center and Food Giant on Friday, July 24. In compliance with social distancing recommendations by health officials, there will be no fair elements such as games provided and customers will not be allowed to congregate at or around the community center.
“We’re trying to be as close to normal as we can the safest way we know how,” Kathy Nichols, a board member for the community center, said. “We would hate to be the source of another outbreak.”
Because COVID-19 has placed a financial stressor on the community center, board members have elected to sell 2,500 pounds of meat, which is half of what they usually prepare. The price of meat will also be higher than previous years as the price of meat has risen across the nation.
“I hope people understand we’re just passing it along,” Nichols said. “We’ve got to make money. If we kept the same price, we’d be in the hole.”
To maintain health and safety, food service workers will wear masks and gloves while handling the meat. The employees will also stand over six feet apart from each other at all times.
Entertainment and competition are staples of the festival, so the board members have tried to ensure some semblance of those aspects, Nichols said. A local band will play in an outdoor area in downtown Dawson Springs. There will still be a raffle, but it will not be to the extent as it has been in years past. More information about the performance and raffle will be forthcoming.
The community center was initially hesitant to host the barbecue festival this year, but as state-wide event hosting requirements have recently loosened, the board members have finalized their decision this week to host the festival again.
More information will be available in the near future, Nichols said.
What’s OpenLocal favorites such as Dairy Queen and Ms. Becky’s Place have reopened for business, though both restaurants are following new guidelines in compliance with Gov. Andy Beshear’s Healthy at Work directive.
According to Kylee James, a cook as well as the granddaughter of the owner, Ms. Becky’s Place has reopened in-person dining with a cap of 24 customers in the building at one time. The tables have been spaced to ensure six feet apart from each other, and only members of the same family are allowed to sit at one table together.
James said the turnout has been steadily rising since the restaurant’s reopening.
“At first, it was kind of slow,” James said. “We’ve gotten more as people realized we opened back up. We’ve actually had to turn customers away at times.”
In-person dining is still discontinued at Dairy Queen, but patrons can order food via their drive-thru window.
The Dawson Springs City Park has reopened its walking trails for citizens to enjoy, according to Mayor Chris Smiley. The park also includes a few gazebos and sheds for visitors to eat lunch or host a small birthday party.
Several other businesses, such as Hayes Hardware and Lumber, have also reopened.
“It’s business as usual,” Smiley said. “We’re pretty much back to normal.”
What’s ClosedThe City Pool will remain closed for the remainder of the summer, according to Smiley.
Public playground equipment, such as those found in the city park, have been taped off and are not available for use.
These closures are to ensure the health and safety of Dawson Springs citizens, Smiley said. Common areas, such as pools and playgrounds, are known to be populated places where COVID-19 has a likelier chance to spread.
The annual fireworks demonstration at Dawson Springs was one of the first summer events to be cancelled in the city. According to Smiley, city officials had to make the decision to purchase a mass quantity of fireworks for the display in May. Because the COVID-19 pandemic caused plans for large public gatherings to remain in limbo, officials decided it was better to cancel the event rather than lose tax payer revenue if the event was later compelled to cancel.
Regardless of certain closures, Dawson Springs is committed to hosting summer excitement while also ensuring a safe environment, said the mayor.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.