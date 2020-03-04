Hopkins County Sheriff’s deputies rely on radios to communicate. But there are places in the county where they simply will not work.
Sheriff Matt Sanderson told the court’s Public Safety Committee that he plans to ask for $1.14 million at a budget hearing next week to upgrade the county radio system. It would include building a new tower somewhere between Mortons Gap and Grapevine Park.
Sanderson explained Hopkins County is feeling the impact of recent mergers in the communications industry. In this case, Motorola Solutions bought the parent company of Airbus DS Communications in July 2017.
“Motorola no longer supports our radio system,” Sanderson said. Once Motorola runs out of parts for Airbus products, which could happen within 18 months, “we are in a predicament.” Some of the county’s radio equipment is 11 years old.
Sanderson estimated an upgrade for new radio equipment would cost the county about $857,000. Building a new tower would cost about $284,000 more.
“This is not just for the sheriff’s office,” Sanderson said. “Keep in mind that this radio is for every first responder in Hopkins County.”
Magistrate Hannah Myers used the presentation to make a point about county taxes.
“I’m the budget girl,” she said. “It’s a perfect example of why we do need to keep the insurance premium tax. We could spend this money on something like that.”
Magistrate Billy Parrish said nothing in response, except to agree that public safety funding is important. Parrish is on record for reducing the insurance tax, now that the Hopkins County Jail is paid off.
Sanderson noted federal Homeland Security grants last year for projects such as this didn’t go above about $250,000.
Hopkins County currently has three radio towers. Sanderson said they’re located at the Charleston water tank, the Kentucky Educational Television tower near St. Charles and near Madisonville Community College.
Sanderson also proposed transferring maintenance of the radio system from his department to the Emergency Management Agency.
Executive Assistant Patricia Wiles said later that magistrates plan to hold an all-day meeting next Tuesday to work out a draft budget for next fiscal year.
In other news from Tuesday’s Hopkins County Fiscal Court meeting:
• Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. said he met Monday with public health officials about the novel coronavirus. He said concern “seems to be overblown at the moment” and urged people not to panic, adding local health agencies are screening people who seem to have symptoms.
• Emergency Management Director Nick Bailey said Hopkins County escaped damage from Monday night’s deadly thunderstorms. A tornado warning was issued at one point for the southern edge of the county, but the closest tornado was spotted near Crofton.
• magistrates approved a bid from Five Star Construction to fix the leaking roof at the Courthouse Annex for about $40,000. Whitfield hopes the repairs can be made within 60 days.
• magistrates approved the sale of 4,600 rounds of Sheriff’s Office ammunition to the city of Madisonville for about $650. Sanderson said the county has switched from .40 caliber weapons to nine-millimeter weapons, while the city has not.
• Magistrate Ricky Whitaker confirmed the Fiscal Court meeting in his district two weeks ago brought only three visitors to Mortons Gap City Hall. One of them was the mayor. “We were hoping for a full house,” Whitaker said.
