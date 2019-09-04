Back in Time

File photo

These hunters look well-armed and serious about whatever it is they are about to hunt for in this undated file photo from The Messenger's archives. If you can identify these men or the occasion, please email Jon Garrett at jgarrett@the-messenger.com. Several readers have recently emailed in regarding photos that appeared in this section. Adam Larkins was identified as the kid playing chess in the weekend edition of the paper. Larkins, the email said, was from Nortonville at the time of picture. In Tuesday's paper, a political picture showing Sen. Wendell Ford at a local rally was published. John Dugger said Richard Trumka was the gentleman at the podium and Joe Holland was to his right. Also pictured was Ron Cyrus — better known now as Billy Ray Cyrus' dad. Cyrus was the executive-director of the Kentucky AFL-CIO at the time, said Dugger. The rally was believed to have been from 1992 and was for both Ford and future President Bill Clinton.

Back in Time

