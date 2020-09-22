A group gathered at Dr. Festus Claybon Memorial Park on Monday afternoon to honor the late Bobby Johnson Sr., a Madisonville City Councilmember that represented Ward 6 and former Madisonville Police Department Chief.
A tree was planted in the middle of the park close to the basketball courts with a plaque at the foot of the tree that had a portrait of Johnson engraved on it with his name.
“The city council immediately wanted to do something special for Bobby Johnson,” said Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton. “Bobby Johnson was always one of those people that could walk into a room and make it a better place. His spirit could calm tension, raise camaraderie, build bridges and mend fences. No matter what season of life he was enjoying, he seemed to always enjoy life. He put his family and community first, and his heart was truly that of a servant leadership. His legacy will live on in this community. My hope is that we will all rise up to meet his expectations.”
Cotton shared about his visit with Johnson while he was in the hospital in Nashville.
“He spoke with me that day more than he talked to me the whole year I had been in office,” he said. “He loved his family and his community, so one thing about Bobby Johnson is that he is definitely missed in this community and will always be remembered.”
Retired MPD Chief Ron Hunt worked with Johnson while at the MPD.
Hunt shared anecdotes of their time working together saying that he had known Johnson for many years.
“He was a wonderful person,” said Hunt. “The things that he loved about life mainly were his friends, family and his church. He was proud of all he did. He is just a super guy all around. I loved him dearly.”
Hunt said he and Johnson were instrumental in rebuilding the Madisonville Police Department.
“What had happened in the past was in the past,” he said. “He was a big hand in that. In those five years that he was assistant chief, I knew the department was in good hands.”
Branch Street Church of God in Christ Elder Kenneth Walker said it was an honor to pastor Johnson.
“When I look at this tree that has been planted in his honor, it has great symbolic meaning,” he said. “As the roots of the tree grow deep, that symbolizes Bobby Johnson. His roots in the community go deep. I still miss Bobby and seeing his smiling face. He was not a man of a whole lot of words but when he did speak, he said a lot.”
Cotton closed the dedication talking about the placement of the tree.
“If you knew Bobby, you knew that his love of basketball was very close to his heart,” Cotton said. “This tree is at the center court of the basketball courts.”
Johnson died in February at Baptist Health Madisonville. He was born to the late William Johnson and Katherine Jones-Johnson Jan. 10, 1953, in Madisonville.
Before serving on city council, he was police chief for six years before retiring after 33 years of serving at the MPD.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.