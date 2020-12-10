Baptist Health Madisonville’s Whitney Murphy, RN, has worked in the ICU since 2015 and has been on the frontlines of the COVID-19 outbreak in Hopkins County since March.
With a unit that can hold up to 20 patients at a time, Murphy said beds fill up quickly and reached full capacity just last Monday with all 20 patients on a ventilator.
“We can’t have visitors right now,” she said Wednesday on the Hopkins County and Madisonville Facebook Live weekly update. “That’s 20 families … 20 patients that can’t have interaction with their families.”
Murphy said FaceTime is utilized to let the families see their loved ones in the hospital.
“It doesn’t replace that touch or hug,” she said.
The Hopkins County Health Department reported two more senior adult deaths connected to the coronavirus Wednesday, which brought the county’s total to 74 since March. In all, 34 new cases were reported yesterday, and there are now 699 active cases in the county.
“I’ve worked through this since the beginning,” said Murphy. “We thought it was bad then — and it was at the beginning — but now it is like a nightmare. I’m just afraid that it is going to get worse. We are all tired.”
Murphy said a typical shift before COVID-19 was three 12-hour shifts, and now those hours go on into four or five 12-hour shifts and sometimes more than that.
“I have children at home … but I know that my community and these patients need me,” she said.
Murphy added that the ICU is completely unrecognizable.
“We have our door shut to stop the spread, we clean the rooms as much as possible,” she said. “We have pumps on the outside of the room, which we would normally never do.”
Murphy said PPE is lined up to put on in case of emergencies — including fitted N95 masks, surgical masks and face shields.
“To this day, we still have patients that come in and say ‘I didn’t believe it was real’ or ‘I wasn’t taking it seriously’ or ‘I thought it would be OK,’ ” said Murphy. “Regardless of whether you believe it is real or not, it’s here.”
Murphy said some of the hardest parts is putting patients on ventilators and, of course, witnessing the deaths of patients that become like family.
“When we put them on the ventilator, we know they probably won’t make it,” said Murphy. “A lot of them don’t come off the ventilator, and that’s hard. It’s hard to hear, and it’s hard to see every single day — but it’s true.”
To prevent patients from dying alone, Murphy said some health care workers will sit with the patient since visitors are not allowed into the hospital.
“We do have healthcare workers that sit with the patient and hold their hand until it’s over,” she said. “We become their family members. I’m not getting anything out of this, I just want people to understand that it’s real and that people are dying.”
Teresa Lynn, a nursing director at Baptist Health, said that most of the patients hospitalized when the pandemic first began were long-term care patients.
“What we are seeing now is that they are younger,” she said. “Some are in their 20s, 30s and 40s, and they are having to be in critical care and be on the ventilator.”
Lynn said capacity has constantly been near or at the maximum number of patients.
“Last week, our critical care was full,” she said. “There have been many times we are at capacity.”
Lynn said the hospital has worked to help find space for the continuing surge of patients that are coming in, especially after the Thanksgiving holiday where numerous families in the nation went against recommendations to not have traditional gatherings to celebrate the holiday.
One way to help make capacity is postponing non-emergency surgeries, according to Lynn.
Lynn said that have also utilized nurses in other areas of the hospital to help out with non-COVID patients and have even hired Madisonville Community College nursing students as well. Lynn added that the hospital utilizes traveling nurses when they are available.
“They are tired — mentally and physically,” said Lynn. “They are making so many sacrifices being away from their families and quarantining away from their families.”
Both Murphy and Lynn said following the mandates of wearing a mask and socially distancing are the best ways to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
“We need everyone to do what they are supposed to do,” said Lynn.
Baptist Health Madisonville is one of 11 hospitals in the commonwealth that have been chosen to receive the first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine.
“We are expecting the first doses of vaccine any time now,” said Lynn. “We do have the cold storage ready and waiting for those vaccines. We will be getting 975 doses for the first round.”
Lynn said the hospital is continuing to survey Baptist Health employees to see who wants to take the vaccine.
“We are looking forward to receiving additional doses as it becomes available to vaccinate the community, and do what we can do to get back to a normal life,” said Lynn.
Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. and Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton also made pleas to the public to do their part in following state mandates with masks and social distancing.
“No, masks are not 100% effective,” said Whitfield. “But every layer of protection we use adds to the protection we have as a community.
“We were in a complete shut down,” said Cotton. “Our numbers were nowhere near what they are at now. We have gotten the freedoms that we wanted back in April, but now these numbers are growing. These death rates are alarming. We need your help.”
“Our local businesses have been really slammed by this,” said Whitfield. “We have to take care of each other. Wear a dang mask to keep it from getting out.”
“We know we can curve this virus,” said Cotton. “We need everyone’s help.”
In an open letter from Baptist Health Madisonville (Page A3 of today’s publication), hospital President Robert Ramey, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Wayne Lipson and Interim Chief Nursing Officer Christy Littrell, wrote that COVID-19 cases are “rapidly rising” and that the hospital beds are “filling with those too ill to quarantine at home and care for themselves.”
“It is critically important that we take action now,” the letter reads. “We have been preparing to handle a surge of patients, but there is a limit. There may come a point when our hospital will be too full to treat all of you with the virus and those with other medical needs. We are not there yet, but we don’t want to come to that crossroad. A little bit of sacrifice and support from you can make a big difference for many. We are going to get past this. And we will get past it by working together.”
