Police Report
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following report:
Daniel Lee Hart, of Morton’s Gap, was charged, January 7, 2023, for assault in the fourth degree, assault in the second degree ( Child Abuse) and criminal mischief in the first degree.
Gunnar Reed Harvey, of White Plains, was charged, January 7, 2023, for speeding 10mph over the limit, failure to or improper signal, failure to wear seat belts and operating a motor vehicle under the influence.
Brian Pendley, of Sacramento, KY, was charged, January 8, 2023, for failure to wear seat belts, no tail lamps, failure to produce insurance card, driving DUI suspended license in the first offense, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine.
Steven Upchurch, of Madisonville, was charged, January 9, 2023, for possession of synthetic drugs in the second offense.
Edward Glenmore Bell IV, of Madisonville, was charged, January 9, 2023, for serving a Muhlenberg County, Hopkins County and Lyon County bench warrant and failure to appear in court.
The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
Melissa F. Rocha, was charged, January 10, 2023, for criminal trespassing in the third degree.
Donald W. Mora, was charged, January 9, 2023, for failure to appear in court.
Filana N. Miller, was charged, January 9, 2023, for operating on a suspended or revoked license and charged as a fugitive from another state.
Lee R. Engel Deppe, was charged, January 10, 2023, for violation of Kentucky domestic violence order.
Olivia Mata, was charged, January 10, 2023, for failure to appear in court.
