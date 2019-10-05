Woman accused of fleeing after hitting bicyclist

A Madisonville woman awaits a court hearing after allegedly hitting a juvenile on a bicycle, then leaving the scene and returning home.
Police reports say Summer Ortiz-Neri, 33, hit the child with her car around 4:15 p.m. Thursday at West Lake and South Main streets. Ortiz-Neri reportedly struck the bicyclist while turning onto South Main Street.
Police tracked Ortiz-Neri's car to a mobile home park where she lives. The suspect reportedly told officers she "got scared" after the collision.
The bicyclist, whose name and age have not been released, was treated for injuries at a hospital.
Ortiz-Neri is free on her own recognizance. She's scheduled for arraignment on Monday, Oct. 14.
