Due to damaged suffered during the Dec. 10 tornado, Hopkins County officials made the tough call earlier this week to keep the 856 acre West Kentucky ATV park in Barnsley closed for the remainder of 2022.
During a meeting of the Hopkins County Fiscal Court’s Solid Waste/Landfill Committee on Tuesday, county officials discussed the immediate future of the park, which was located directly in the path of the storm.
“My logic is that we have no choice but to close it for the rest of the year,” said magistrate Charlie Beshears. “I know there is a lot of talk on Facebook about people wanting to come clean it up, but I’m just not sure about the liability.”
According to the county, most of the 20.6 miles of ATV trails were left impassable when the tornado passed through the park on its way to Barnsley.
Magistrate Ricky Whitaker cautioned that “cleaning-up” the park wouldn’t be as easy as just hauling off downed trees. He explained that there was a good chance that as the trees were knocked down by a tornado, the trunks could be twisted, which changes the way they react when being sawed, increasing potential danger.
It also reduced the chance that logging companies would be interested in the lumber.
“A lot of logging outfits wont even take a tree if it’s twisted,” he said.
The county plans to accept proposals from companies interested in helping to clear the downed trees in the park.
“If someone can get any use out of (the wood) that’s better than just pushing it into a brush pile and burning it,” said Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield.
West Kentucky ATV Park is located on Landfill Road just east of Earlington, approximately one mile from the Earlington ATV Recreational Area.
