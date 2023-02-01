United Way of the Coalfield is working with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to finalize $2 million in Congressional Community Project Funding, which will be earmarked to develop new childcare opportunities for families in the area.
The funding will be used to construct new childcare facilities in Hopkins and Muhlenberg counties to support working families.
UWC Executive Director Don Howerton said the project to improve childcare access was a perfect fit, matching the needs of our communities to the funding priorities identified by Congressman James Comer.
“This investment will help strengthen communities across the Pennyrile region, ensuring more of our workforce has access to quality childcare,” he said.
The community spaces will expand employment opportunities by allowing people who are currently excluded from entering the workforce to access affordable and local childcare. These services are essential to the recruitment and retention of businesses and industries.
“We are thrilled to receive these funds and to be working with ARCH and our other community partners on this project to make Hopkins and Muhlenberg Counties better places for everyone,” said Howerton.
Michael Howard, the founder and director of the ARCH Community Health Coalition, said childcare and early childhood development have been one of the primary areas of engagement for ARCH since it was founded.
“Not only will increased capacity and lower costs help our families and single parents deal with a very fundamental problem in everyday life, but it will also allow many people, particularly women, to enter or re-enter the workforce after the pandemic,” he said.
Executive Director of the Pennyrile Area Development District Jason Vincent said this funding is a great opportunity for the region.
“It will advance our economic development efforts by reducing working parent’s employment barriers through high-quality child care,” he said. “The project can help create better opportunities for families in our community who struggle with childcare issues while participating in the workforce.”
The Congressional Community Project Funding provides federal support for initiatives that will provide a direct benefit to local governments and nonprofit organizations.
UWC will be working with community partners to establish these facilities and provide critical support to families in Hopkins and Muhlenberg counties.
“We are committed to providing our region’s workforce and their children with the high-quality child care they need to reduce these barriers to employment,” said Howerton. “This grant will help us continue our work.”
