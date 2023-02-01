United Way of the Coalfield is working with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to finalize $2 million in Congressional Community Project Funding, which will be earmarked to develop new childcare opportunities for families in the area.

The funding will be used to construct new childcare facilities in Hopkins and Muhlenberg counties to support working families.

