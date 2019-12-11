Senter says noto judicial opening

When Hopkins County Circuit Court Judge James Brantley considered retiring from the bench, he may have had a replacement in mind. But that woman is saying no.
"I appreciate his confidence in me," Fourth Circuit Commonwealth's Attorney Kathryn Senter said. But she's ruling out applying for Brantley's seat, which he will leave at the end of this month.
"The judge approached me several months ago," Senter said in an interview this week. But, she said, "I love being a commonwealth's attorney. I want to fulfill my term."
Senter has spent 26 years in that area and was reelected unopposed in November 2018. Her current term lasts until 2022.
At this point, the only person known to be seeking Brantley's position is Madisonville attorney Chris Oglesby. Senter pointed out Oglesby is an assistant in her office. All current Hopkins County judges have ruled themselves out, as has county attorney Byron Hobgood.
Brantley will retire Tuesday, Dec. 31, after 13 years on the bench.
