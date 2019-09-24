Bucket brigade

Photo by Brandon Buchanan/The Messenger

The Women’s Triangle Recovery House held a bucket brigade fundraiser on Saturday at the four-way stop by Pappy’s in Madisonville. Fundraiser volunteer Holly Cooper smiles as she receives a donation from a passerby. The non-profit organization is a transition home for clean and sober women who have completed a program for addiction, said the home’s Founder and Director Rita Miller. “Today, we’re taking donations to help sustain our home. We’ve been in existence since 2010 and have housed over 100 women,” said Miller.

 Brandon Buchanan

