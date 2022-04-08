The children at Jesse Stuart Elementary School in Madisonville will now be able to check out books in a fun, new way, for free. Thanks to the Global Vending Group and the Dollar General Literacy Grant, which was matched by the JSES PTA, as well as the remainder of the library money from the fall book fair, students will now be able to choose books for check-out from a brand new vending machine, something that no other school in the district has.
According to Library Media Specialist, Megan Durbin, the books will be free to students as it serves as a reward for following their school-wide expectations of having a positive attitude, showing respect to others, and giving your best effort. The goal is to give one of the special book tokens to students who have their name drawn at the end of each month from the Eagle Tickets earned for demonstrating these expectations.
There are currently 21 different books in the machine with 3-6 copies of each. There are plenty of boxes of books ready to refill it as needed thanks to the school’s Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports committee, our spring book fair, and some money from the library budget. The books cover age ranges from K-5 in readability and interest so that all of our students can benefit from this machine.
“These tickets are given to students throughout the school day and then entered into a drawing at the end of each month for a variety of prizes that currently include the ability to paint a piece of art on a canvas that is hung in our Eagle Gallery” Durbin said. “I also want to be able to give 2-4 tokens to each teacher to give out as a special reward for whatever they want in the classroom. The goal is to spread the books to as many students as possible while making it so that literacy is not a chore but rather something fun.”
There are a few titles that are seasonal and will be swapped out as they change. Durbin would like to swap books out about once a month to keep it fresh and exciting to the students. While there are currently a stockpile of books and the ability to purchase more through book fair sales, community donations will be encouraged and accepted to keep the vending machine stocked for years to come.
“This has been a long road filled with a lot of team work to make this dream become reality. The idea came probably about two years ago, and the grant-writing process started in late 2020. It took the support of so many people and groups to bring it to fruition. I am so excited for the kids to see it and hope they love earning free books.”
