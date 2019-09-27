By Jon Russelburg
Kentucky New Era
United States Attorney Madison Sewell filed charges Sept. 17 in the United States District Court, Western District of Kentucky, against two Christian County residents.
Marvin and Cynthia Upton, of Crofton, were both charged with conspiracy, bank fraud and false tax returns.
According to U.S. district court paperwork obtained by the New Era, from around April 2013 through March 2016, both individuals conspired with each other to execute a scheme to defraud a person named as "D.G." in the charges.
According to the charges, D.G. was suffering from dementia while the individuals conspired to "deceive or cheat" for financial gain.
The first charge is the conspiracy to commit bank fraud. The pair allegedly deceived D.G. to issue checks from a First United Bank account in Madisonville, totaling $344,900 between April 2013 to September 2014.
From around May 2013 through March 2016, the pair allegedly had D.G. withdraw $187,000 in cash and $72,505 in cashier's checks from a Fifth Third Bank account in Nortonville.
The charges state that a vast majority of that sum was provided to Marvin and Cynthia Upton.
The charges go on to state that the pair caused D.G. to sign power of authority over to one of the individuals "which Cynthia Upton used to withdraw $41,873.67 of D.G.'s retirement assets from United Southern Bank in Crofton ... "
The charges also state that from around April 2013 through September 2014, under materially false and fraudulent pretenses, the pair allegedly issued checks to themselves to the amount of $344,900. This bank fraud charge total correlates with the conspiracy to commit bank fraud.
Sewell charged the couple with two more bank fraud charges. Each of the three conspiracy charges are also bank fraud charges.
In total, Sewell claims the individuals stole around $646,000 from D.G. and also filed false tax returns.
The charges state that around February 2014, the individuals filed a joint tax return for the 2013 calendar year that they did not believe to be true. The individuals failed to disclose that they had received around $122,810 from D.G.
That total included $4,650 for "Cindy's Cleaning Services," although the charges do not expand on the company or services.
Around February 2015, the individuals allegedly failed to report $321,505 -- received from D.G. -- to the Internal Revenue Service, according to the charges. $43,000 of that sum was also for Cindy's Cleaning Services.
Around January 2016, the individuals failed to report that they had allegedly received around $243,142 from D.G.
According to the notice of forfeiture, both Marvin and Cynthia must forfeit any property or proceeds obtained from the allegedly violations to the U.S.
The Uptons are set for arraignment together Wednesday at the U.S. district court in Paducah.
Former deputy pleads guilty to making threats to judges and others
By James Mayse
The OwensboroMessenger-Inquirer
Troy R. Calvert, a former Daviess County Sheriff's Department deputy charged with threatening two judges and family members in connection with a court case, pleaded guilty to intimidation charges Wednesday morning in Daviess Circuit Court.
Calvert, 42, of Philpot, was initially charged with six counts of intimidating a participant in a legal proceeding, which are Class D felonies. The charges stem from phone calls Calvert made to relatives from the Daviess County Detention Center. During those calls, he made threats against his ex-wife, her attorney, relatives and judges Jay Wethington and Julie Hawes Gordon.
"He made veiled threats several times ... indicating he was going to kill (his ex-wife) when he got out of jail," said Maj. Bill Thompson, head of investigations for the sheriff's department. Wethington, Gordon and family members were mentioned in the calls as well, Thompson said.
At the time the calls were made, Calvert was in jail after a judge ruled he had violated a domestic violence order, although that was ruling was later overturned by the Court of Appeals.
Calvert's trial on the charges was scheduled to begin Wednesday. The plea agreement Calvert signed calls for him to serve five years in prison on five of the counts, with the counts to run concurrently for a total of five years. The sixth intimidation count was dismissed.
As part of the agreement, Calvert is ordered not to have any contact with the victims named in the charges.
Calvert becomes eligible for parole after serving 15% of his sentence. Calvert has been in jail, in either Daviess or Henderson counties, since August 2018.
Special Circuit Judge Ken Howard said during Wednesday's hearing that the Commonwealth Attorney's Office will recommend Calvert receive shock probation after he serves an additional 90 days in jail.
Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Mike Van Meter said the plea deal was reached with the consultation of the victims.
"Some of the consultation was after extensive consultation," Van Meter said, and Calvert's ex-wife, Tara Calvert, agreed to the plea.
A sentencing hearing will be held on Oct. 4, where Howard will decide whether to accept the agreement. If the agreement is accepted, a second hearing will be held in 90 days on whether Calvert will receive shock probation.
Vandals deface historic church
By Caroline Eggers
Bowling Green Daily News
For the second time this year, Mammoth Cave Baptist Church has been vandalized.
Vandals spray-painted orange words and graphics onto the historic church Saturday night. They painted a "I heart Satan" message, three sixes and a fish on the outer structure, and also painted inside the church on its walls, windows and benches.
Mammoth Cave National Park officials are investigating the incident.
"There are only three of these (historic) churches left in the park," park spokeswoman Molly Schroer said. "They still hold an important place in the hearts of people in the community."
Mammoth Cave Baptist Church was established in 1827 as a hub for community life. The current building was constructed in 1927 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, along with Joppa Ridge Baptist Church and Good Spring Church. Floyd Collins, a famous cave explorer, and other important figures in the park's history are buried in the cemetery adjacent to the building.
Vandalism is an ongoing issue within the park. Following the government shutdown earlier this year, the park discovered a broken window and three damaged pews at Mammoth Cave Baptist Church and one broken window at Joppa Ridge Baptist Church. Joppa Ridge was also spray painted last year.
Joppa Ridge has been partially restored, but it seems like when one act of vandalism is addressed, another act pops up, according to Schroer.
"It is an ongoing problem we have here, sometimes at different levels," Schroer said, from broken windows and small carvings on benches to the highly visible spray-painted graffiti.
The park estimates the repairs to the church will cost $10,000 to $15,000, citing that graffiti is difficult to remove from old wood. They might not be able to fully restore the structure, but the park expects funding this year for a renovation project of all three churches, according to Schroer.
Individuals caught tagging structures or natural surfaces in the park can face fines of up to $5,000 and six months in jail.
Anyone with information about the crime is encouraged to call the park's ranger station at 270-758-2115 or dispatch at 270-597-2729. Individuals may also report any future activity that occurs near the churches after dark.
"The churches are closed to the public after dusk," Schroer said. "That is to prevent vandalism."
Principal's child porn case sent to grand jury
By Fred Petke
The Winchester Sun
The principal of the area technology center charged with possessing and distributing multiple explicit images of juveniles waived his case to the grand jury.
Phillip Todd Wilson, 54, of 1290 Fulton Drive, was arrested in August after allegations were made to state police detectives.
According to court documents, a school resource officer at George Rogers Clark High School notified the state police Aug. 27 after an individual said they received about 15 "child pornography" images from Wilson throughtext messages andFacebook Messenger.
According to a search warrant affidavit by KSP Detective Austin Brashear, he interviewed Wilson in his office at GRC. Wilson reportedly admitted to possessing about 15 images which he sent to two other females, one in Clark County and one in Kentucky.
Brashear said he confiscated Wilson's cellphone and a laptop computer from his office for further examination.
Wilson was then arrested on 15 counts each of possession and distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor. Each count is a class D felony with a sentence of one to five years in prison upon conviction.
Wilson was in Clark District Court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing, during which a judge would determine whether there was probable cause for the charges. Defendants have the choice to waive the hearing and send it directly to the grand jury.
Wilson has since been released after posting a $25,000 cash bond. Wednesday, Wilson's bond was amended to allow supervised visits with his minor son.
While the ATC is housed at GRC, the program is run by the Kentucky Department of Education's Office of Career and Technical Education, according to Clark County Public Schools.
