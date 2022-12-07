Big Bad Voodoo Daddy Wild & Swingin’ Holiday Party will be taking the stage at the Glema Mahr Center for the Arts on Friday at 7p.m.
For 28 years, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy’s unique take on American swing and jazz music has thrilled audiences around the world. Their unique and spirited “Wild and Swingin’ Holiday Party” has become an eagerly anticipated annual family event.
