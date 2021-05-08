On Sunday, mothers around the nation will be reminded just how special they are to their families. And with so many still being impacted by COVID-19 and its restrictions, the desire to hug mom just a little tighter and a little longer might be common place for most.
As restrictions start to ease, many adult children are making plans to do just that — hug their mom’s neck for as long as possible.
One mother excited to see her daughters face-to-face is Nita Phillips, a resident at The Paragon of Madisonville.
“It is wonderful, it fills you with joy because you are seeing them,” she said.
Phillips’ daughters — Denyse Bennett and Chan Clark — said when the shut down was lifted they would go to their mother’s window to look at her and talk over the phone. Their mother would raise the window on some occasions so they could talk through the screen.
“We would wave to her,” said Bennett. “Now and then, she would get the window up high enough and would put her hand up against the screen.”
Clark said sometimes the sun would come around the building to shine on the window and make it very bright so they couldn’t see their mother.
Bennett and Clark said not being able to physically hug their mother or see her standing in front of them was hard emotionally.
“I think everybody needs that physical touch, whether it is your mom, a friend or a sister,”
said Bennett.
As time went on, the facility found unique ways to let family members communicate. Bennett said they started off talking and looking through windows, then the facility created a hug station where someone could put their arms through plastic gloves to hug their family member.
“We were thrilled though because it was the first time we got to hug mom,” she said. “We were happy for each progression.”
Clark and Bennett said they are excited to be able to see their mother on Mother’s Day in person.
“We will probably go out and eat at a nice restaurant somewhere,” said Clark.
Although seeing mothers face-to-face on Mother’s Day is nice, some families still can’t get together because of distance.
Bernice Nichols, a resident at Oak Ridge Senior Living Community, said here daughter, Terry Clark, lives in Texas.
“She hasn’t been able to fly out here — if she could have, she would have,” she said.
Terry Clark said the shutdown and COVID-19 took their toll on her and her mother. Even though they talked every day on the phone, they could not see each other face-to-face.
“At one point, mom said she couldn’t remember what I looked like,” she said.
She said she got in touch with Dana Weaver, the activities coordinator for the facility, and asked to start having video calls with her mother.
“I was so glad Dana could set this up for us because I knew I would not be able to be there for Mother’s Day because of COVID,” she said. “It has been a lifeline.”
Not being together on Mother’s Day is difficult and unusual for Terry Clark because she has spent every Mother’s Day with her mom, except last year.
“I can’t imagine Mother’s Day without getting to see mom because we have spent so many Mother’s Days together over the years, no matter where we lived,” she said.
For now, Terry Clark said she will settle for the video call with hopes of a face-to-face in the near future.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.