Did you partake in this past weekend’s shop local Holiday Open House in downtown Madisonville? If so, and you filled out the raffle cards, you may be one of the lucky winners who will be called starting as early as today.
“We will draw this afternoon and call the phone numbers listed on the forms,” Chamber President, Lisa Miller said. We want to thank everyone who came out and supported local last weekend during the Holiday Open House. The event wouldn’t be successful each year without each of you.”
Some local business owners shared that this past weekend was overwhelmingly wonderful, despite the rainy weather on Saturday.
“We thoroughly enjoyed seeing new and returning customers both Friday and Saturday,” Robyn Elliot, Owner of MadCity Wix & Wine said. “It was great to be able to help find the perfect gift for their friends and loved ones, as well as gift wrap for them. The weather Saturday morning delayed shoppers a bit, but the turnout was great overall.”
“It was super busy considering the weather was iffy on Saturday, Friday was also very busy. Our sales were great, we loved seeing everybody and getting to spend time with our customers. We take everyone and treat them like family, we are family owned, so that is our pride. We had a great weekend and we are blessed and thankful to The Chamber for putting it on,” Lindsey Oakley, Manager for Clement’s Jewelers Inc. said.
“Everything went wonderful. It was better than we could expect. We were busy both days of the weekend, it was great,” Misty Pollard, Owner of The Mark of Distinction.
“We had a wonderful Holiday Open House weekend,” Kelley Chandler, Owner of The Gift Horse said. “It’s always exciting to see the community come out to support local businesses during this holiday kickoff. Our hope is that everyone will consider shopping and eating local before ordering online or going out of town during the holiday season and there after.”
