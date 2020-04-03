Baptist Health Madisonville now has a dedicated COVID-19 unit for patients with COVID-19, said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Wayne Lipson during a Thursday Facebook live briefing held at Madisonville City Hall.
In addition, Lipson said the hospital is repurposing many of its staff and volunteers to better prepare for future needs. To date, Hopkins County has had 33 confirmed cases and three deaths linked to the pandemic.
“We continue to arrange to get better, quicker, testing results. That’s helpful for us because if we can more quickly test patients that are admitted to the hospital and find out potentially that they are negative, then that reduces the need for PPE (Personal Protective Equipment),” said Lipson.
The hospital is continuing to encourage strict hygiene — washing your hands for at least 20 seconds, as well as trying not to touch your face and remember to stay at a distance from others, said Lipson. During the screening procedures for potential COVID-19 cases, they no longer ask about travel, because the virus is now a community issue.
“When we screen, the emergency department, or at the urgent care, we don’t even talk about travel anymore. It’s, ‘do you think you’ve been exposed to somebody that you know has it?’ ” he said. “At this point, it’s become a community issue, so we really need to rally together as a community to prevent this.”
The hospital’s Chief Nursing Officer, Denise Dunn, said there is a model that projects the number of patients a community might see. Based on the model’s information, which changes regularly, the hospital has identified specific beds and units to group suspect and COVID-positive patients to make it easier for hospital logistics.
“We’re using different PPE and supplies for those patients. Having them all grouped in little areas together, not necessarily a unit, but having them grouped, we can have all of those supplies in a central area for our staff,” said hospital spokesperson Kristy Quinn.
During the COVID-19 crisis, health care workers are feeling the same as most others, anxious, said Dunn. They might have anxiety, but the support the community has given them is encouraging.
“One night, when I walked out and saw the chalk on the sidewalk, that was an uplifting moment for me,” she said. “I’ve heard nurses talking yesterday about being on the seventh floor looking down and being able to see the sidewalk chalk in the parking lot. We’ve seen overwhelming support from the community, and we really appreciate that.”
Quinn said staff members have a calling to their work.
“You get into health care because you’re called to be in health care, and this is what we do,” she said. “It might be a new battle, a new disease that we haven’t seen before, but this is what we do. We take care of our community.”
Dunn said there are several things people can do to assist the hospital and staff in this time of crisis.
“Understand our visitation policy; it’s an effort to protect our patients that we’re caring for as well as the community and our staff,” she said. “We need to make sure that people don’t get lax in social distancing.”
As the weather gets warmer, Dunn said continue to be vigilant in maintaining social distance.
“And if individuals have symptoms, they need to make sure that they are communicating that to their health care provider,” she said.
If someone has been exposed, Dunn said to communicate with people you come in regular contact with and let them know what is happening.
“Maybe you need to stay away and need to self-quarantine if they know they’ve been exposed,” she said.
There are several ways people in the community are helping the hospital. Cameron Edwards, development manager of Baptist Health Charitable Foundation, said Tyson Foods has donated PPE, and today they are distributing meat products to Baptist staff.
Edwards said the donation surpasses $5,000. Madisonville McDonalds gave 1,000 meal vouchers for staff as well recently, while Madisonville Subways started a “We Care Wednesday”, and donated over 500 meals this week to the hospital.
“People are stepping up in a variety of ways. The community college nursing program has donated PPE, the health science departments at Hopkins County school has donated PPE,” he said. “We’ve received items from Webster County Schools. We’ve got former nurses that have been helping nurses and staff. We have local churches that are helping us with some incidental items that we need — shampoos and soaps. Individual efforts have been incredible.”
Edwards said that people that want to help and give to the hospital, but might not be able to financially, there are three easy ways — donate blood, write a thank you note to Baptist staff members, which people can do on Facebook, and liking and sharing Baptist Health Facebook posts.
If you are interested in donating to Baptist Health, visit their website at bit.ly/BaptistGive Madisonville. Edwards said if you would like to donate food for their staff, to coordinate through him by calling 270-825-5783.
The hospital continues to need PPE that meets the certification standards of the industry. Baptist Health Foundation has also established a COVID-19 emergency fund to help provide necessary resources and equipment such as supplies and ventilators. If you would like to donate blood, call 270-825-5150.
