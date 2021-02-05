Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Thursday:
Tyrell Bateman, 19, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and receiving stolen property (firearm).
Nathaniel Brasher, 38, of Manitou, was charged Wednesday with failure to wear a seat belt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, illegal possession of a legend drug, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
Joseph Allard, 35, of Paducah, was charged Wednesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia and illegal possession of a legendary drug.
Wesley Ivy, 40, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia and illegal possession of a legendary drug.
