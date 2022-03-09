During the Madisonville City Council meeting Monday evening, Mayor Kevin Cotton was given the okay to sign for a $4 million loan for the new Hopkins County Sports Complex project.
Of the three banks that supplied interest rates for the loan, Farmer’s Bank at 2.75% was the lowest. Others presented were First United Bank at 2.99% and Independence Bank was 3.75%.
The council agreed to go with Farmer’s Bank, for a 10-year fixed rate, which after the 10 years it moves to variable. According to Cotton this will be paid off in the 10-year time frame. There are no service charges, and not closing costs on this.
“Well, we are now one step closer to the sports plex,” Mayor Cotton said.
The city council and fiscal court jointly approved to move forward with the Hopkins County Sports Complex project, which was approved last week after more than 15 years of discussion. A&K Construction of Paducah submitted the winning project bid at $13.9 million.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.