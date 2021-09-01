The Earlington City Council unanimously approved the second reading of the 2021 property tax rates at a special called meeting on Monday.
The council moved forward with the compensation rates that will generate as much revenue as the city received in the previous fiscal year.
The rates were given to the city by the Pennyrile Area Development District with the compensating rate for real property tax rate at 0.181 and 0.3864 for tangible personal property tax rate.
The council also unanimously voted to lower the motor vehicle and watercraft property tax rate from 24.20 to 23.5.
This comes from the council’s meeting on Thursday where Earlington City Clerk Martha Hamby informed the council that following talks with the state, it was suggested that the motor vehicle and watercraft property tax rate be lowered to 23.5 from the current 24.20 due to the Department or Revenue receiving miscalculated rates in the past.
According to the state’s Department of Revenue paperwork that was sent to Hamby, the motor vehicle tax rates are not dependent on the compensation rate or the 4% limitation set forth by legislation, and the state now requires that districts that propose a tax on motor or watercraft vehicles go back to the Jan. 1, 1983 rate, according to the state correspondence with Earlington.
