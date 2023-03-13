A second arrest has been made in the March 3 shooting death of a Madisonville man, this time charging a suspect with Hindering Prosecution or Apprehension.
According to the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office, central dispatch received a call at 7:17 p.m. on March 3 that an adult man had been killed on Barnhill Road in rural Hopkins County. Deputies and the Hopkins County Coroner were dispatched to that location, where they discovered the body of Lonnell Holloway, 19 of Madisonville.
Christopher Luke Rideout, 20 of Providence, was charged with murder.
On Friday, March 10, Rideout’s mother, Jill Carlton, 40 of White Plains, was arrested and charged with first degree hindering prosecution or apprehension. According to the HCSO, an additional charge was applied due to a clerical error but is being dropped.
“This is an open investigation, so I can’t release details of the warrant at this time,” said a spokesperson for the HCSO. “However I can advise that the charges are based on false actions, and statements she provided the night of the murder.”
Carlton spent less than an hour in custody before being released.
