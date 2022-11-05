Voters will have a number of contested elections on the ballot Nov. 8. The Messenger has reached out to the candidates in those races to give them an opportunity to state their case for voters.
Each state house and senate candidate was given a maximum of 200 words to tell voters about themselves and state why they are seeking their respective offices. These statements will run exactly as they were sent to us, with only minor formatting changes made.
Following are the statements made by the candidates for state House of Representatives, District 4. This seat was created when the house was redistricted earlier this year, unifying all of Hopkins County under one elected state representative.
I am a lifelong resident of Hopkins County. I am a graduate of the University of Kentucky School of Law and have practiced law for 50 years.
I have served as your Hopkins County Attorney for the past 8 years. I previously served as Madisonville City Attorney under three different mayors.
I have the knowledge and ability to serve you as your State Representative in Frankfort. I have been endorsed by the United Mine Worker’s of America and have full support of the Hopkins County Democratic Party.
I believe in the Right to Life and am not in favor of Amendment No.1 up for vote on the ballot.
I have heard your concerns for better housing, more industry, increase in funding for education and higher pay for teachers. If elected, I will strive to address your concerns.
I sincerely wish to serve you in
Frankfort as your Hopkins County State Representative and ask for your vote on November 8.
Hello Hopkins County, My name is Wade Williams and I am the Republican candidate running to represent Hopkins County in the KY House of Representatives. I am a lifelong Kentuckian and conservative who believes in service to my community, state and nation. It’s what drove me to serve as Madisonville’s Chief of Police, serve in the 3rd Ranger Battalion, serve in Mosul, Iraq teaching democracy to the Iraqi government and serve in various leadership roles within my church.
I am running to grow our economy, invest in Hopkins County and to keep our people safe from crime and drugs. Our economy for far too long has been left behind to our neighbor states. We must make changes to become more economically competitive by making it easier and more affordable to do business in Kentucky and to get our folks back to work. I want to invest in our community by being an advocate for Hopkins County. As a member of the majority party I will have a seat at the table from day one. I want to increase penalties for career criminals and drug traffickers.
I have fought for my beliefs my whole life with success so, if you want an unapologetic fighter for Hopkins County I ask for your vote on November 8th.
