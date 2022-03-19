The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
Mica S. Harris, was charged, March 17, for criminal trespassing in the third degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft by unlawful taking contents from a vehicle or more than $500. Harris was also charged for failure to appear in court.
Lydia M. Clauss, was charged, March 17, for failure to appear in court.
Christin Blaine Crawford, was charged, March 17, for receiving stolen property, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Crawford also charged for criminal mischief and theft by unlawful taking for more than $1,000.
Dean F. Lamontain, was charged, March 17, for probation violation for a felony offense, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and operating a vehicle with an expired operator’s license.
Michael C. Smith, was charged, March 17, for failure to appear in court, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines.
Kynesha T. Hagan, was charged, March 17, for failure to appear in court.
Shawn C. Wimpey, was charged, March 17, for failure to appear in court.
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s office released the following report:
Joseph R. Morrow, of Madisonville, was charged, March 16, for sexual abuse in the first degree with a child under the age of 12.
Danielle R. Littlepage, of Morton’s Gap, was charged, March 17, for contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order. Littlepage also charged for failure to appear in court twice.
