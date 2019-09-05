Back in Time

This photo from 1959 is interesting for a couple of reasons. First, a 1957 Chevy is always a cool car to see and the former Standard Oil Service Station — that was located on South Main Street — adds even more history to the picture. Standing by the car was Travis Pleasant, who owned the vehicle and worked at the station that was located in the space that is now occupied by True Value Hardware.
