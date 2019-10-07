FRANKFORT – The Kentucky State Police says the agency is now making traffic collision reporting easier through an online form.
Funded through the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety, the Civilian Traffic Collision Report can be accessed from an online submission tool. Kentucky law requires that any person involved in an accident resulting in property damage in excess of $500, file a written report with the Kentucky State Police no later than 10 days of the accident. These forms only need to be completed when an investigation is not conducted by a law enforcement officer.
Kentucky State Police Public Affairs Branch, Trooper Robert Purdy says this is an incredibly useful tool that allows drivers involved in minor collisions to easily fulfill the collision reporting requirements.
“Replacing the previous civilian traffic collision form with this online method is a necessity in today’s digital age” Purdy said.
Individuals can submit their report on the KSP webpage and download a free copy upon completion. Paper forms of the civilian traffic collision report will be accepted through June 30, 2020. For more information and to fill out an online form visit http://kentuckystatepolice.org/civilian-collision-reports/.
