“To defeat racism, you have to input a lot of love,” said Timothy Whitsell, interim president of the local NAACP chapter.
Whitsell is also a member of the newly formed Hopkins County School District's Inclusivity Committee, which was formed last summer with a singular focus - to make the school system more inclusive for all.
Superintendent Dr. Deanna Ashby said she feels the committee's impact will be felt for years to come.
Robert Carter, the school system's director of engagement, who also serves on the committee, said the whole premise is to promote equity for all.
“We can do more together than apart,” said Carter.
Ashby said the committee is made up of 12 employees from different areas of the school, including teachers, principals, central office leadership and classified employees. They represent different groups in the community - including the African-American, Hispanic and special education communities.
“We wanted to have a variety of people included,” she said.“It is important for us to look beyond the different biases that exist.”
The number one goal the committee talked about when it was first started was building relationships among the faculty and staff, within the school and with the community, “to be able to have some real dialog in a safe zone and be able to ask some tough questions about things going on in our nation,” said Ashby.
Carter said it is easier to have hard conversations with people you know and trust.
“We definitely want to bring things to the table that are constructive, not destructive,” he said.
Carter said the committee works to look at the bigger picture and to not have tunnel vision because they have found several things that have impacted the nation from social unrest to the pandemic.
“To have a wide-spread view and to look with that wide lens, you see there are so many things that allow us to step down and say self-check and ask what can we do to make things better for all,” said Carter.
One of the items the committee is pursuing is having open conversations and understanding among the staff, faculty and the community, according to Carter. They are working to see what is going on inside the schools themselves because a school is a community within the community.
“Our coaches have had one-on-one contact with principals and school administrators to see what is going on in our schools,” said Carter.
Ashby and Carter said the committee is looking at different training programs and how to build professional development.
“We are trying to bring the necessary tools to our individual buildings as well as to the entire district,” said Carter.
Whitsell, said the committee is great and will enhance the quality of education the students receive.
“It will set a great example for mentors in the African-American community,” he said.
By being involved in the committee, Whitsell is hoping to help close the education gap and get more African-American teachers in the school system, he said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.