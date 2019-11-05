Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Monday:
• Bradley Bowling, 36, of Crofton was charged Friday with public intoxication.
• Brandy Countzler, 42, of Madisonville was charged Sunday with operating a vehicle under the influence.
• Larandance Johnson, 27, of Madisonville was charged Friday with witness tampering.
• Latrayla King, 25, of Madisonville was charged Friday with no operators/moped license and no registration plates.
• Hannah Legate, 31, of Madisonville was charged Saturday with first degree possession of a controlled substance, buying/possessing drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence.
• Shaquon Locklear, 30, of Madisonville was charged Sunday with public intoxication.
• Thomas Lutz, 52, of Nebo was charged Friday with public intoxication and possession of synthetic drugs.
• Robert Mason, 36, of Evansville was charged Saturday with public intoxication, second degree disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
• Joseph Trosclair, 40, of Hanson was charged Friday with two counts of theft by deception/cold checks.
Hopkins County Sheriff's Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office released the following reports Monday:
• Amanda Almon, 29, of Nebo was charged Friday with public intoxication.
• Lauren Hawkins, 32, of Earlington was charged Friday with failure to appear in Hopkins County.
• Deidra Wallace, 30, of Dawson Springs was charged Saturday with third degree criminal trespassing.
