The Glema Mahr Center for the Arts is excited to bring back its Summer Arts Academy this year, once again giving local youngsters a chance to experience a theatrical production.
Toby Roberts, Glema Mahr’s assistant Director, said they are excited to have children and rehearsals back in the building.
“It really falls into our mission of arts education,” he said. “It is what we were built for, and we love it.”
The Summer Arts Academy offers theater training and a performance opportunity for students ages kindergarten through 12th grade. This year’s academies will be split into four age groups, and their final performances will be free and open to the community.
The students will practice lines, sing, memorize choreography, and learn about costume and production design.
Roberts said grades 5th through 12th will also learn stagecraft, which is everything that goes on backstage.
“They will learn how to run the lighting board, how to run the soundboard, how to build sets, how to help with costumes and props,” he said. “Everything that it takes backstage to put on a production.”
The age groups are kindergarten through 1st grade, 2nd through 4th grade, 5th grade through 8th grade, and 9th grade through 12th grade. Kindergarten through 4th grade will be performing their versions of Willy Wonka Kids, and 5th grade through 12th grade will be performing their versions of High School Musical 2 Jr..
Kindergarten through 1st grade has the option to choose between two different weeks, June 20 through 24 from 9 a.m to 11 a.m. with the performance on June 24 at 7 p.m. or June 27 through July 1 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. with the performance on July 1 at 7 p.m.
Second grade through 4th grade can also choose between two different weeks, June 20 through 24 with the performance on June 24 at 7 p.m. or June 27 through July 1 with the performance on July 1 at 7 p.m.
Roberts said they added another week for the elementary-aged students because the camp was so popular.
Fifth through 8th grades will be meeting June 6 through 10 and June 13 through 17 from 8:30 a.m. to noon with their performance on June 17 at 7 p.m. Ninth through 12th grade will be meeting June 6 through 10 and June 13 through 17 from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. with the performance on June 18 at 7 p.m.
Registration costs for kindergarten through 4th grade are $75, and the cost for 5th through 12 grades is $150. Slots for 5th through 12th grade have already been filled at the time of the article.
Registration for each age group is limited. For more information, visit glemacenter.org, follow the Glema’s Facebook page, call 270-821-2787, stop by the office, or email toby.roberts@kctcs.edu.
The Glema is located at 2010 College Drive and is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
