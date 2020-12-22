Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Monday:
Mark Smith, 44, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with third-degree burglary.
Nelson Abonay, 24, of Indianapolis, Indiana, was charged Sunday with careless driving, no operators license, operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol and possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a vehicle.
William Andrews, 43, of Clay, was charged Saturday with public intoxication and second-degree disorderly conduct.
Cristian Mejia, 24, of Indianapolis, Indiana, was charged Sunday with alcohol intoxication in a public place.
Jana Bivins, 35, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence and first-degree promoting contraband.
Patrick Waddle, 33, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with fourth-degree assault, possession of marijuana and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
Andrew Robinson, 38, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with menacing, second-degree disorderly conduct and alcohol intoxication in a public place.
Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports on Monday:
Jacob Shepherd, 24, of Dawson Springs, was charged Thursday with third-degree criminal mischief.
Leigh Carter, 40, of Manitou, was charged Friday with theft by failure to make required distribution of property.
Landon Foster, 31, of Madisonville, was charged Saturday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and failure to produce an insurance card.
