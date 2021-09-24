The African American Coalition of Hopkins County will host U.S. Senate candidate Charles Booker tonight at the Ballard Convention Center in Madisonville.
AAC President Bill McReynolds said guests must have a ticket to attend in person and masks are required. McReynolds anticipates upwards of 140 people to attend the event.
“Members of our African American Coalition of Hopkins County Facebook Fan/Group page who cannot attend in person will receive a link to access the event through Zoom,” McReynolds said.
McReynolds called Booker a “man for the people.”
The doors will open at 5 p.m. with a meet and greet beginning at 5:30 p.m. and the event beginning at 6 p.m.
“Regardless of which political party people are affiliated with, if you know about Charles Booker and what he stands for, you would have to agree that he’s a man for the people,” he said. “In today’s world, where there seems to be so much negativity and division everywhere, he brings a fresh vision and outlook on the future of all Kentuckians.”
McReynolds said the timing for Booker to run for U.S. Senate couldn’t be better.
“He’s high energy with much needed fresh fire, love and passion for Kentucky,” he said. “He resonates with his fellow Kentuckians because he listens to the people. His campaign has gained serious momentum … it’s for reasons like these that the AAC had to bring him in. We want Charles Booker to connect directly on a personal level with Hopkins County and Western Kentucky.”
In a video, Booker addressed the city talking about his upcoming appearance.
“I can’t wait to see you,” he said. “To help tell the story about how we are going to transform Kentucky, I need you to be there.”
McReynolds said this will be Booker’s first time visiting Hopkins County.
“More and more folks are beginning to realize that his movement has the ability to bring real transformative change to the Commonwealth,” McReynolds said. “We are equally excited to have him, and a lot of work has gone into this event over the last three months.”
From Louisville’s West End, Booker grew up in what is known as one of the poorest zip codes in the state, according to his campaign website.
Booker was elected to the Kentucky House of Representatives in 2018 and in 2020 ran in the Kentucky Democratic Primary against Amy McGrath for Sen. Mitch McConnell’s seat. He is now running for Rand Paul’s U.S. Senate seat.
For additional information or tickets, call 270-836-9087.
