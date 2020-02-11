Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Monday:
• Larry L. Allensworth, 58, of Louisville was charged Saturday with speeding at least 26 miles above the limit, operating a vehicle under the influence and possessing an open container.
• Bret A. Burks, 59, of Mayfield was charged Saturday with three counts of theft by deception/cold checks.
• Glenda F. Cunningham, 49, of Dawson Springs was charged Sunday with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, two counts of first degree trafficking in a controlled substance, third degree trafficking in a controlled substance, marijuana trafficking, buying/possessing drug paraphernalia and known fraudulent use of an identification card for benefits.
• Justin T. Eilers, 35, of Madisonville was charged Sunday with non-payment of court costs/fines in Hopkins County.
• Lauren K. Furgerson, 19, of Madisonville was charged Sunday with failure to appear in Hopkins County.
• Richard G. Hallum, 54, of Whitaker was charged Saturday with operating on a suspended/revoked license.
• Zakry L. Norris, 32,
of Dawson Springs was charged Sunday with first degree possession of a controlled substance.
• David I. Prentkiewicz, 50, of Hesperia, Michigan was charged Saturday with no registration plates, improper registration plates, failure to maintain required insurance, failure to register a motor vehicle transfer and operating on a suspended/revoked license.
• James M. Sanders, 38, of Cadiz was charged Friday with operating on a suspended/revoked license and failure to maintain required insurance.
• Daniel L. Sargent, 33, of Dixon was charged Friday with identity theft, tampering with physical evidence, buying/possessing drug paraphernalia, contempt of court in Union County and a probation violation in Union County.
• Jane E. Sirois, 63, of Dawson Springs was charged Friday with failure to appear in Hopkins County.
• Markia D. Steele, 21, of Hopkinsville was charged Friday with operating on a suspended/revoked license, failure to produce an insurance card and no registration plates.
• Tabitha J. Stooksbury-Dees, 35, of Madisonville was charged Sunday with first degree trafficking in a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence and failure to appear in Hopkins County.
• Brandy L. Tichenor, 35, of Madisonville was charged Saturday with failure to appear in Simpson County.
• Michael A. Todd, 32, of Dawson Springs was charged Friday with failure to appear in Union County.
